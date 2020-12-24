"Casual" restaurant to replace The Wandering Table in Kendall Yards

The high-end restaurant cannot afford to stay open in this economy, the General Manager said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — The Wandering Table is closing permanently after Jan. 9, according to Eat Good Group General Manager Paul D'Orazi.

Fine dining is an experience, getting it to-go does not have that same effect. Without the Kendall Yards scenery, ambiance and presentation, D'Orazi said they couldn't afford to stay open.

"it's just a shame that we're shut down and there's nothing else we can do," he said. "It does not translate well to-go meals, and it does not translate well to half capacity."

The Wandering Table is part of the Eat Good Group, owned by Adam Hegsted who also owns several other restaurants around Spokane. Incrediburger & Eggs, Gilded Unicorn, Republic Kitchen and Taphouse, Honey, Doughlicious Bakery, and The Yards Bruncheon are some of Hegsted's other restaurants.

"It was really rough on us, we had to really adapt and go," D'Orazi added.

Hegsted is currently on vacation, but he elaborated in an Instagram post that The Wandering Table is a difficult restaurant to run.

"Well, we had a good run and we’ve had some amazing memories that will live on. With losing 65% of our revenue this year on top of being a tough restaurant to run, we’ve decided to end this chapter while we were still putting out great food and hospitality," Hegsted wrote.

This is not the end for the Eat Good Group or their downtown location.

"We would like to rebrand and Chef Adam is coming up with some menu ideas and stuff right now with some different concepts that will be more unique and more casual," he said. "We want to get away from fine dining and move into more of a casual atmosphere."

Hegsted said The Wandering Table doesn't translate very well to takeout or delivery, and costs "a lot more labor to operate."

Cindy Wendle with Spokane County says businesses must adapt to the budget of consumers or they will not make it through the coming year.

"When we go into 2021, people's personal budgets are going to change," Wendle said. "There's going to be choices that people make on how they engage the economy."

She said people will not have the disposable income that many people had to be able to do the same luxury activities.

Although dissapointed, D'Orazi is keeping his spirits up as he helps Hegsted rebrand.

"we need to pivot to make it work," he added. "Our new restaurant will still be in that same location with the same people."

Customers can still order takeout from their menu before they close up shop for good, the restaurant wrote. The Wandering Table will be offering fan favorites to-go by phone at 509-443-4410 or online until they close.