The restrictions set in place in mid-November have been extended several times as the number of COVID-19 cases remain high in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state's COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 11.

The restrictions, set in place due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, was set to expire on Jan. 4. That includes a ban on indoor dining and indoor gyms.

Inslee announced the most severe restrictions on activity in mid-November following record-breaking levels of COVID-19 spread in the state. Those rules were set to expire Dec. 14, but that was pushed back through the holidays.

"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity," Inslee said. "We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

An updated reopening plan is being developed by state leaders "to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely." That plan will be released the first full week of January.

Since the restrictions were announced, Inslee has issued other proclamations to reduce the spread of COVID-19. That includes a requirement that people traveling from the United Kingdom and South Africa quarantine for 14 days when the arrive in Washington state.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah says that while there is "some improvement" with the restrictions in place, the state is "not out of the woods."

The extension gives people "additional information" so "there's not uncertainty about what will happen in the new year," he said.