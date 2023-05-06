One person dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley, intersection closed

Investigators remain at the scene of the fatal crash and are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Dishman Mica and 8th Avenue as it remains closed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Spokane Valley on Saturday.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. personnel with the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) arrived at the intersection where a male motorcycle rider was pronounced at the scene. The car's driver remained at the location and was contacted by deputies.

According to the press release, initial information indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Dishman Mica, possibly above the speed limit, when it crashed with a car, driven by an adult female, who was traveling south on Dishman Mica. The motorcycle collided with the side of the car which was turning east on 8th Avenue.

Spokane Valley Traffic Unit investigators (SVTU) remain at the scene of the fatal crash and are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Dishman Mica and 8th Avenue as it will remain closed for the investigation.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office (SMEO) will release the decedent's name at a later time.

The crash remains an active investigation and detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, the moments that led up to it, or any information to call Corporal T. Miller at 509-477-3195, reference number 10064048.