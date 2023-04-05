Lime scooter crash near Shania Twain concert reignites safety awareness in Spokane

A woman is going viral after a video of her making it to the Shania Twain concert in Spokane despite getting hit by a car on her scooter circulated on TikTok.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman is going viral for making it to the Shania Twain concert at the Spokane Arena last week despite getting by a car.

KREM 2 reached out to the woman who took this video and her friend is doing okay. This isn't the first time Spokane has seen scooter-related incidents. A man was killed on a lime scooter during a hit-and-run near Hillyard back in 2019.

Earlier that year, another woman broke her jaw and arm after claiming her scooter suddenly braked in downtown Spokane. Just a year later, a 27-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a separate hit-and-run incident when riding a lime scooter.

The city of Spokane rolled out a list of guidelines for riders since the scooters first popped up up on city streets. The city wants users to stay on bike lanes and streets and to stay off sidewalks. Speed is also limited to 15 mph and reduced to 7 mph when you ride through Riverfront Park.

Finally, the city advises for riders to wear a helmet and watch for pedestrians along with surrounding traffic.

