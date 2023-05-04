Deadly crash involving motorcycle, car partially blocking southbound lanes on State Route 395

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Regina Road.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car is causing partial blockage in the southbound lanes on State Route 395.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted to Regina Road. The crash occurred approximately two miles north of Spokane.

WSP troopers are on scene directing traffic. It is not known at this time when the scene will be cleared.

