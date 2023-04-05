Two dead after three-vehicle crash near Coeur d'Alene

A man and woman from Hayden were killed in the crash on Appleway Avenue just west of Ramsey Road.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are dead after a crash involving three vehicles on Appleway Avenue near Coeur d'Alene. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Idaho State Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette reportedly ran a red light while driving westbound on Appleway Ave. through the intersection at Ramsey Rd. The Corvette then sideswiped a Chevrolet HHR and hit the back of a semi-trailer loaded with gasoline.

The passenger in the Corvette, a 73-year-old female from Hayden, died at the scene. The driver, a 76-year-old male from Hayden, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

ISP did not share the conditions of the other two drivers but said they were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash blocked traffic on Appleway Ave. for about two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday night.

ISP said the crash remains under investigation.

