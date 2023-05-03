1 dead in rollover crash a mile south of Fairfield on State Route 27

The highway is fully blocked in both directions at this time.

FAIRFIELD, Wash. — WSP District 4 is reporting a rollover crash one mile south of Fairfield on northbound State Route 27.

Officials are saying that a car rolled over into a ditch, leaving one dead. The highway is fully blocked in both directions at this time. The crash occurred at milepost 62.

Troopers with WSP, County aid and fire crews are responding to the crash at this time. It's unknown how long the highway will be blocked.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Both directions of SR 27 at Sanders MP 62 are blocked due to a one vehicle fatality collision. Please avoid the area. Our thoughts are with all involved. Updates to follow. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) May 4, 2023

WSP investigating a fatal crash on SR-27 near Fairfield. According to a trooper, car was apparently heading south when it lost control, driver was ejected. No other vehicles involved. Traffic being diverted as they wait for the medical examiner to arrive. pic.twitter.com/Ry6911rGBK — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) May 4, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

