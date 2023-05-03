1 dead in rollover crash a mile south of Fairfield on State Route 27

FAIRFIELD, Wash. — WSP District 4 is reporting a rollover crash one mile south of Fairfield on northbound State Route 27.
Officials are saying that a car rolled over into a ditch, leaving one dead. The highway is fully blocked in both directions at this time. The crash occurred at milepost 62.
Troopers with WSP, County aid and fire crews are responding to the crash at this time. It's unknown how long the highway will be blocked.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
