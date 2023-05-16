Former assistant professor at NIC arrested after allegedly attacking trustee

Zachary Shallbetter, a former web developer at NIC, was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former North Idaho College (NIC) assistant professor was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attacked a board trustee and damaged property.

Zachary Shallbetter, a former web developer at NIC, was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested after he allegedly attacked NIC Trustee Todd Banducci at his business office.

According to NIC, Shallbetter came into Banducci's office, verbally threatened him and threw a large bucket of water at him. Banducci "responded" and 911 was called.

Shallbetter was arrested and charged with battery and malicious injury to property, according to the Kootenai County Jail roster. His bond is set at $600.

In a statement, NIC said Shallbetter held a one-year special appointment as an assistant professor. He was hired to teach web and graphic design last fall but his contract ended on May 12.

NIC said they are investigating the incident.

