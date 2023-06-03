Here's what could happen to North Idaho College depending on accreditation decision

If the college loses accreditation, it may be impossible to regain.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The fate of North Idaho College is expected to be revealed in July, when the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities announces whether it will retain accreditation.

If the college loses accreditation, it may be impossible to regain.

“Nobody’s done it,” NIC President Nick Swayne told a crowd of around 40 community members Wednesday afternoon. “We’re writing the book on how that might happen.”

The group had gathered in the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room in the Student Union Building for a community focus group organized by Kootenai County’s four chambers of commerce.

It was the second forum in a series organized by the area chambers and the first after North Idaho College submitted its response to a show cause sanction issued by the NWCCU.

A team from the accrediting body conducted a site visit last week in order to validate the contents of NIC’s response and ascertain whether the college meets accreditation requirements.

