'An ongoing issue' | NIC students, staff speak out on accreditation concerns

NWCCU officials were on the NIC campus Wednesday interviewing students and staff for their report, which could determine the college's accreditation status.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College (NIC) students were hopeful their school's board members would behave and put their egos aside during Wednesday night's meeting.

Thankfully, it seems that's exactly what happened.

A board meeting Wednesday night remained mostly civil, which students and staff were hoping for as the meeting was being watched by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). This is the organization that will decide in a few short months whether NIC will keep its accreditation, something one student described as "terrifying to think about."

"Peoples' moods have definitely been down, of course. I mean this has been an ongoing issue," said Michael Habberman, an NIC student. "Problems started happening the third day I was on campus when the mask mandate got implemented and the president got fired."

NWCCU officials were on the NIC campus Wednesday interviewing students and staff for their report, which could determine the college's accreditation status. Officials also watched the Wednesday night board meeting, which started by honoring 13 faculty members receiving tenure.

Board members also heard inspirational stories from students nearing graduation, one of whom will be the first person in their family to receive a Bachelor's degree.

The board has been working with the Association of Community College Trustees, learning better communication and conflict management skills and how to treat each other with respect.

A decision on the college's accreditation could come as early as July.

