Trustees voted to nullify North Idaho College president Nick Swayne’s contract

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to nullify the contract of President Nick Swayne but said he will continue as active president “until the board decides otherwise.”

Trustees Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner supported the motion, while Brad Corkill and Tarie Zimmerman opposed it.

More than 100 people gathered for the special meeting, held in the Kootenai County Administration Building downtown. The meeting was punctuated with cheers and jeers from the crowd, as well as several recesses to restore order.

Based on the findings of an investigation by college attorney Art Macomber, the board majority nullified Swayne’s contract despite an order issued March 3 by Judge Cynthia Meyer, which forced the college to reinstate Swayne to his position as active president until his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement is resolved. Swayne's lawsuit was filed after the same board majority — Banducci, McKenzie and Waggoner — voted to place Swayne on administrative leave in December.