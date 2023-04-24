North Idaho College meeting starts off big week in accreditation status

In two days, evaluators for the college’s accrediting body will visit the college, one of the last steps before the commission decides to remove NIC’s accreditation.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The events about to transpire at Monday’s meeting of the North Idaho College Board of Trustees could be a death knell for the college’s accreditation and possibly the college itself.

Despite a March 3 order by Judge Cynthia Meyer reinstating President Nick Swayne as active president of the college, the agenda for Monday’s meeting includes what appears will be an attempt by Trustees Todd Banducci, Greg McKenzie and Mike Waggoner, as well as NIC attorney Art Macomber, to take action that contradicts that order.

Meyer’s order called for Swayne to be reinstated as active president for the duration of litigation of a lawsuit Swayne filed after being placed on administrative leave in December by McKenzie, Banducci and Waggoner, a move recommended by Macomber.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

