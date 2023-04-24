North Idaho College Board of Trustees holds meeting as loss of accreditation looms over school

This week, officials from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities will visit the campus, interviewing students and staff as they make their report.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — On Monday night, North Idaho College board members discussed an open meeting violation which occurred last June where a decision was made to hire Nick Swayne as president.

Due to the meeting violation, board member Todd Banducci said Swayne's contract is null and void, and two other board members agreed with him, approving the motion.

Banducci said in light of ongoing accreditation and litigation, Swayne will continue to be president until the board decides otherwise or a new contract is put in place.

"Every member of this board wants NIC to retain its accreditation, and that does include me," Banducci said. "And I hope that we will all work with whoever the president is and however this plays out with all the things going on."

Keep in mind, a judge ordered that Swayne must remain president as the college fights to keep its accreditation. Some have already accused the three board members of breaking the law with that vote.

A lot of people in the crowd, including students and staff, were visibly angry tonight. They want the college to survive and Swayne to be president, but feel three board members, including Chair Greg McKenzie, are doing everything they can to chip away at Swayne's authority.

Chair McKenzie tried to change policy Monday night where he would have the final say in hiring who Swayne recommends.

"If the motion does pass, is passed by the board, I can guarantee that we will lose accreditation," Swayne said. "Simple as that. It's in my contract that I have this authority. It's in the judge's ruling that I have this authority, and NWCCU requires I have this authority."

The board did not vote to approve that policy change. This week, officials from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities will visit the campus, interviewing students and staff as they make their report and submit it this June.

Weeks after that, a decision on the college's accreditation will be made.

