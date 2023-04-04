Federal judge to decide on former head wrestling coach 2019 lawsuit against North Idaho College

The suit, filed in 2019, alleges that the college fired Pat Whitcomb earlier that year because of his advocacy for a disabled student-athlete.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A lawsuit filed by former North Idaho College head wrestling coach Pat Whitcomb against NIC for what Whitcomb called an unfair dismissal went before a federal judge last week.

The suit, filed in 2019, alleges that the college fired Whitcomb earlier that year because of his advocacy for a disabled student-athlete. He had been the head wrestling coach since 1997.

NIC, meanwhile, contends that Whitcomb lost his job because of academic integrity violations.

After initially seeking a jury trial, Whitcomb and NIC agreed to let U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill rule on the case. A three-day bench trial began March 28 and concluded March 30.

A decision by Judge Winmill is forthcoming.

