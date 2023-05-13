Judge amended complaint in North Idaho College lawsuit

Judge Ross D. Pittman granted the request this week, finding that the motion was made in a timely manner after new information came to light through discovery.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Emails showing that North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber and trustees Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner used private emails to secretly prepare for public meetings can be included in a lawsuit.

The civil suit — filed last December by Mike Gridley, the former attorney for the city of Coeur d’Alene — accuses Macomber and the three trustees of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws.

Last month, Gridley asked the court for permission to amend his complaint to include the emails, which had been unearthed through the discovery process and show that the four men arranged Macomber’s hiring and other college matters out of the public eye.

“Sunshine needs to shine on these facts,” Kinzo Mihara, the attorney representing Gridley, argued in court.