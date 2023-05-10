North Idaho College President Nick Swayne asks court for summary judgement

A hearing for the summary judgment motion is set for June 2, coinciding with a contempt hearing in the same case.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Attorneys representing North Idaho College President Nick Swayne have asked the court to grant him permanent reinstatement without going to trial.

Swayne has been back in the president's office since early March, when Judge Cynthia Meyer granted a preliminary injunction and ordered that Swayne be removed from administrative leave and reinstated as the college's active president. The NIC board majority of Todd Banducci, Greg McKenzie and Mike Waggoner had placed Swayne on leave in December, for no disciplinary reason, prompting Swayne to file a lawsuit seeking reinstatement.

Meyer's March order called for Swayne to be reinstated for the duration of his lawsuit, which is still moving through the court.

Swayne’s legal counsel filed a motion Friday for summary judgment in his lawsuit, which alleges that three NIC trustees violated the terms of his employment agreement when they placed him on leave.

