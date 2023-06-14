Mayor of Lewiston declares local disaster emergency amid severe flooding

Mayor Daniel Johnson declared the local disaster emergency after Lewiston experienced widespread flooding on Friday, June 9, 2023.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The mayor of Lewiston has declared a local disaster emergency after the city experienced severe flooding on June 9, 2023.

In a statement, the city says the declaration was announced in response to hazardous conditions created by that flooding, which presents a significant risk to the safety and recovery efforts of Lewiston's residents.

Nez Perce County Chairman Don Beck also signed a disaster declaration in response to support Lewiston's efforts to recover from the flooding.

June 9th's flash flood was classified as a rare 50-year event, according to the city. An intense thunderstorm produced rain exceeding half an inch within ten minutes. The city says the effects of the storm were immediate, as roads and public infrastructure suffered "significant damage."

"Furthermore, copious amounts of debris flooded roadways and drainage systems throughout the city," Lewiston PIO Carol Maurer said in a statement. "The city continues to assess the severity of the damage to public infrastructure and identify immediate needs."

The city says numerous residential, commercial and public properties were damaged, and in some cases destroyed, as a result of the flooding. Ultimately, the mayor is issuing this declaration to initiate all the response and recovery aspects of emergency plans and enable provision of aid.

