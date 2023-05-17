NIC holds special meeting following former employee's alleged attack on trustee

Former assistant professor Zachary Shallbetter was arrested after he allegedly attacked NIC Trustee Todd Banducci at his business office.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College held a special meeting the day after trustee Todd Banducci was allegedly attacked inside his office. Now, KREM 2 is learning what exactly was inside the bucket a former college employee is accused of dumping on him.

North Idaho College says the liquid in that bucket was a mix of water and cleaning chemicals. Trustee Banducci did not address the incident during Wednesday's meeting, but the college president did, calling the behavior "unacceptable."

Zachary Shallbetter is the former North Idaho College assistant professor arrested this week. The college says he went to trustee Todd Banduci's private business, threatened him, then dumped a bucket of water and cleaning chemicals over his desk, soaking Banducci, his computer and other office equipment.

On Wednesday, Shallbetter agreed to talk with KREM 2 before changing his mind, saying he would send a statement instead. As of now, KREM 2 has yet to receive that statement.

"Let me be clear: violence and intimidation are simply not okay, not on this campus or in any setting," NIC President Dr. Nick Swayne said. "North Idaho College has zero tolerance for violence, period."

During Wednesday's special meeting, Swayne reiterated the fact that Shallbetter was on a one-year contract teaching web and graphic design. That contract ended last week.



"His departure from NIC had nothing to do with Trustee Banducci or any member of the board or any adverse action, so his actions make no sense to me," Swayne said.

Shallbetter was arrested Wednesday and posted bond. He only spent a few hours in jail. He's facing charges of battery and malicious injury to property.

Trustee Banducci made no comments during Wednesday's meeting, but KREM 2 was able to reach him off camera. He says he's okay, just a little shaken up, and so are the women in his office. Banducci says he's glad nothing more violent occurred.

