Head golf coach at North Idaho College qualifies for PGA Championship

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — All the work has paid off for Russell Grove.

"There’s so many good golfers out there, so it’s nice to have a few good days and break through," Grove said.

Grove, who is the head golf coach at North Idaho College, has qualified for the PGA championship. He is the only golfer from the Inland Northwest who qualified for the tournament.

“A lot of people have helped me over the years in one way or another, so it was just awesome for them to know, their help has paid off," Grove said.

Grove has competed in qualifiers before. But...

“This will be the first," Grove said. "So, going straight to a major here.”

He’s been the head golf coach at North Idaho College for eight years. His players aren’t surprised at his accomplishment.

“As a team, we weren’t entirely surprised," NIC golfer Caden Gambini said. "We had some expectations for him going into it.”

Grove says he played pretty much every sport growing up, but golf was ultimately his passion.

“Tried out for the high school golf team and made it and then kind of just continued to press," Grove said.

Before he coached at North Idaho College, he was a golf pro at Avondale and Hayden Lake Golf Course. North idaho College Athletic Director Shawn Noel says he puts 110% effort in everything he does.

“He’s had the success he’s had here with our student athletes and our golf times," Noel said. "And that’s why you’ve seen the success.”

And for what might be the biggest moment of his life, he just can’t wait to soak it all in.

“I’ll do my best on every shot, and ultimately that’s all you can do," Grove said.

The PGA Championship takes place May 18-21 in New York.

