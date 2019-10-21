KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searing for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in St. Maries on Oct. 17.

According to the KCSO, 15-year-old Lacey L. Jefferies was last seen in St. Maries during the evening of Oct. 17. She had been with her mother at a church when Jefferies told her mother that she would be hanging out with her friend Brad, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Brad D. Walters of St. Maries.

The KCSO said several reports have stated that Jefferies is with Walters. The two allegedly went to Worley on Oct. 19, where they are suspected of riding a CityLink bus to Coeur d'Alene, according to the KCSO.

Bradley Walters

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Lacey Jefferies

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

The KCSO also said they received a "reliable tip" saying Jefferies and Walters rode a cab to the Union Gospel Mission on East Illinois Street in Spokane, but that neither checked into UGM.

Jefferies has been classified as a runaway/missing child with the National Crime Information Center, and St. Maries police are investigating Walters for potential charges relating to his involvement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jefferies or Walters starting on Oct. 17 are asked to call the KCSO or local authorities.

