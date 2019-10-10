SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are searching for a 17-year-old girl with special needs who has been missing for several days.

Police said Sara McMease’s family reported her missing after her car with her belongings inside was found in the parking lot of Spokane Community College on Tuesday. A note saying McMease had left with her boyfriend was also found inside of the car, police said.

McMease had recently begun attending the Running Start program at SCC.

There is indication that McMease could be with an unknown man but exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, police said.

McMease has curly blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots. She is 5'6'' and 200 pounds.

Police say she “behaves socially at a level well below her age.”

Sara McMease

KREM

McMease’s mother Emily Vincent reached out to KREM and said that her daughter is diagnosed with autism.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said on Wednesday that police are worried that McMease could be in danger.

“Police are taking this very seriously to the end that they have assigned this to Major Crimes,” he added.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding any relationship McMease may have entered into to call 509-363-8236 and reference report No. 2019-20192269.

Anyone who knows McMease’s whereabouts or sees her can also call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

RELATED: Family says missing Montana woman has ties to Spokane

RELATED: 'It was just a miracle': Stevens Co. woman found after community goes on 5 day search