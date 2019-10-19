SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been over a week since 17-year-old Sara McNease was reported missing and police are still searching for clues that could bring her home.

Sara’s car was last seen on the campus of Spokane Community College, but there hasn't been much information regarding security cameras in the area.

Campus security says they do have cameras near the front of buildings but police haven't said whether the college had any security cameras monitoring the parking lot that could offer valuable footage of McNease's disappearance.

“If anybody with any information, no matter how trivial. Where they saw her with somebody or know if she made a new friend. That’s the kind of information we are looking for,” Sgt. Terry Preuninger of the Spokane Police Department explained.

Spokane Police are checking any nearby security cameras to see if they can find tips but the lack of security tape has some concerned.

Katherine Brynelsen's daughter attends SCC and says two days ago, her daughter was in a college parking lot when she was stared down by a strange man in his 40's who rapidly approached her before being able to get in her car and drive away from the man.

“There is no footage of who this person was and if there was cameras there when Sara went missing, there would be footage of who she was with and what happened to her,” Brynelsen said.

Katherine says the incident has left her daughter frightened so she wants to start a petition that will bring more cameras to the parking lot and have emergency call boxes installed around campus.

“It's just really frightening that there's nothing there if somebody is attacked.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sara to call in and share what they know.

