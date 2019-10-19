SPOKANE, Wash. — A prayer vigil will be held for Sara McNease Saturday Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Deer Park, 1205 E Crawford St, according to the church's Facebook page.

The vigil comes a week and a half after 17-year-old McNease was first reported missing on Oct. 8. Police said McNease's family reported her missing after after her car was found in the Spokane Community College parking lot with her belongings inside.

Police also found a note saying McNease had left to be with her boyfriend inside the car.

The family's spokesperson, Jill Hogberg, said the note did not appear to be in McNease's handwriting, and was signed with her legal name which McNease hasn't used in years.

McNease was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and boots. Her mother last saw her at 7 a.m. on Oct. 8 leaving to attend her classes at SCC. McNease's mother received a text from her saying she got to school shortly after.

As of last Tuesday Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said authorities do not have any new information.

"It's absolutely concerning as she has been gone for so long," he said.

