Judge considers motion to undo North Idaho College president Nick Swayne's reinstatement

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A court hearing Friday morning revealed that North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber appears to have widened the scope of his investigation into NIC President Nick Swayne’s employment agreement.

The new details emerged while Judge Cynthia Meyer heard arguments as to whether she should undo her order that restored Swayne to his position as active president while his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement proceeds.

Meyer did not rule on the matter Friday and will issue a written decision at a later date. In the meantime, Swayne remains active president.

Swayne’s contract stipulates that he may be terminated for cause by a supermajority vote of the board — four out of five trustees.

Kelly Drew, a Spokane-based attorney representing NIC in the lawsuit, said Macomber is evaluating whether the supermajority clause could be illegal.

“It constrains the typical decision-making authority of the board,” Drew said.

