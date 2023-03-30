Public records reveal Greg South approved $40K exit bonus to temporary North Idaho College employee

A March 16 email from North Idaho College President Nick Swayne revealed that Greg South altered the contract of a temporary employee to add an exit bonus.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A March 16 email from North Idaho College President Nick Swayne to the college's trustees revealed that Greg South, the interim president now on administrative leave, altered the contract of a temporary employee to add a $40,000 exit bonus after that employee had already resigned.

Swayne’s email to the trustees was provided by NIC to a community member as part of a public records request. That email was then obtained by The Press. Its authenticity was confirmed Wednesday by NIC Chief Communications Officer Laura Rumpler.

"I'm looking for guidance in resolving the issue of Dr. Forkum's departure. Here are the facts that I'm working from — and the circumstances that cause me concern. If there are other facts to consider, please share them," Swayne wrote to the board.

In his email to trustees, Swayne outlined events that occurred in the days immediately following his court-ordered reinstatement, which was ordered Friday, March 3, by Judge Cynthia Meyer. The judge’s order called for Swayne to be reinstated immediately to the role of active president.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

