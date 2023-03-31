North Idaho College trustees meeting canceled after some members didn't show up

Trustees Tarie Zimmerman and Brad Corkill were present, but at least three trustees are needed for quorum. With only two, the meeting could not occur.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A special meeting of the North Idaho College trustees did not happen Thursday night because Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner were not in attendance.

Trustees Tarie Zimmerman and Brad Corkill were present, but at least three trustees are needed for quorum. With only two, the meeting could not occur.

An executive session was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a public session an hour later. A few dozen people had gathered in the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room of the Edminster Student Union Building on the main campus.

Zimmerman confirmed that she and Corkill called the meeting so the board could discuss and confirm the college’s litigation strategy ahead of a hearing scheduled this morning, where attorneys representing NIC will argue that Judge Cynthia Meyer should reverse her decision to reinstate President Nick Swayne.

It’s unclear why the three trustees didn’t show.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

