North Idaho College President Nick Swayne responds to attempted reinstatement reversal

Lawyers for Swayne filed documents Friday opposing NIC’s recent request for Judge Cynthia Meyer to undo the preliminary injunction she issued earlier this month.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College President Nick Swayne has responded to the college’s attempt to reverse his court-ordered reinstatement, asserting that NIC has provided no new evidence that would render the court’s original decision incorrect.

Lawyers for Swayne filed documents Friday opposing NIC’s recent request for Judge Cynthia Meyer to undo the preliminary injunction she issued earlier this month. That injunction forced the college to allow Swayne back to work while his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement is resolved.

Meyer will hear the motion Friday, which is also the deadline for NIC to submit a report to its accrediting body explaining why it shouldn’t lose accreditation.

In new filings, Swayne denied accusations that he gave inaccurate testimony and that he has engaged in “deeply troubling behavior” since his reinstatement, including directing members of his cabinet not to communicate directly with NIC’s legal counsel.

“NIC placed Dr. Swayne on leave in December 2022 and still cannot provide a coherent, honest reason for so doing,” court documents said. “Instead, its justifications have continued to evolve, despite the fact that it still has presented zero evidence to support the existence of any active investigation.”

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.