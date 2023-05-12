U.S. Forest Service encourages safe trail, road use in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest

Visitors traveling on forest roads are encouraged to be mindful of changing conditions and snow at higher elevations.

IDAHO, USA — As warmer weather arrives and conditions thaw at higher elevations, the U.S. Forest Service would like to remind drivers about spring driving hazards. Below are some best practices when navigating roads and trails in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

Road conditions

Excessive snowmelt causes road shoulders to be soft and unstable. Please avoid driving on soft roads and be aware that icy mountain roads can increase the risk of sliding off the road, particularly when passing another vehicle. In addition, driving on soft roadbeds causes rutting and resource damage, which require costly repairs.

Visitors traveling on forest roads are encouraged to be mindful of changing conditions and snow at higher elevations. As the snow continues to melt and spring rains create soft trails and road surfaces, it is important to be on the lookout for flood and landslide damage.

