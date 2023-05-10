'Flying high': Tourism, third-largest industry in North Idaho

The state’s 2% lodging tax has generated $16.8 million through March, up nearly 5% over a year ago, which was up substantially over 2021.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Expectations couldn’t be much higher for tourism this summer in North Idaho.

“It’s an economic engine that makes us all run, and it’s something to be excited about,” said Jeremy Chase, marketing and innovation administrator at the Idaho State Department of Commerce.

Chase, in a 13-minute talk Tuesday before the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber, highlighted areas of the state’s economy that indicate it is thriving and is projected to grow as temperatures rise in the coming months and more people visit the Gem State.

He said tourism is Idaho’s third-largest industry, only behind agriculture and technology.

Chase said the state’s 2% lodging tax has generated $16.8 million through March, up nearly 5% over a year ago, which was up substantially over 2021.

