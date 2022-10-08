Idaho State Police investigating fatal car versus pedestrian crash in Oldtown

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Newport, Wash., hit two juveniles and their grandmother in Oldtown, Idaho. The female juvenile was killed.

OLDTOWN, Idaho — A 23-year-old man from Newport was hospitalized after he reportedly struck three people with his car in Oldtown, Idaho. The incident killed a female juvenile and hospitalized her grandmother and another male juvenile.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the incident occurred on Friday at approximately 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street South in Oldtown. The Newport man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit the grandmother and two juveniles who were walking on the side of the road.

The driver then overturned his car before coming to a stop on the side of the road in a residential lawn, according to ISP. He attempted to run away from the scene on foot but was ultimately caught by police and taken to a nearby hospital.

ISP did not state if the driver was taken to jail.

The female juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The male juvenile and the grandmother were taken to a nearby hospital. ISP said the male juvenile was in critical condition.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours after the crash. ISP continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

