Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene.

According to ISP, the crash occurred on Sept. 27, 2022 around 1:46 p.m.

ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.

The semi-truck rolled over and blocked the roadway for over three hours. That scene has since cleared and the driver reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Idaho State Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Ron Sutton at (208) 209-8620.

This Crash has been cleared up. https://t.co/V0m1WD47ly — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) September 27, 2022

