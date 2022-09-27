x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

That scene has since cleared and the driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.
ISP

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene.

According to ISP, the crash occurred on Sept. 27, 2022 around 1:46 p.m. 

ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.

The semi-truck rolled over and blocked the roadway for over three hours. That scene has since cleared and the driver reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Idaho State Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Ron Sutton at (208) 209-8620.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lane closure to impact traffic on US 395 near Loon Lake

Before You Leave, Check This Out