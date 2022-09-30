Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls

One person died in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-90 in Post Falls overnight. Another driver is in critical condition.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border.

ISP said the crash involved a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by a 74-year-old woman from Spokane Valley and a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 32-year-old man from Lynnwood, Wash.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. They were taken to Kootenai Medical Center with critical injuries.

The woman from Spokane Valley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this point, it is not clear which vehicle was driving the wrong way on the interstate or why.

ISP said several other vehicles were damaged after running over debris in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

