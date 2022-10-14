Idaho State Police seek help from witnesses on fatal car crash in Oldtown

At this time, ISP is seeking contact from anyone with information or who may have seen or had contact with the driver on the day of the crash.

At this time, ISP is seeking contact from anyone with information or who may have seen or had contact with Dakota J. Lafountain or his vehicle on the date of the incident.

In a press release, ISP says investigators are interested in any home security camera or doorbell camera footage that might have captured Lafountain's movements on foot or in his vehicle on the date of the crash.

The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street South in Oldtown. Lafountain was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit the grandmother and two juveniles who were walking on the side of the road.

The driver then overturned his car before coming to a stop on the side of the road in a residential lawn, according to ISP. He attempted to run away from the scene on foot but was ultimately caught by police and taken to a nearby hospital.

The female juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The male juvenile and the grandmother were taken to a nearby hospital. ISP said the male juvenile was in critical condition.

ISP did not state if Lafountain was taken to jail.

"We encourage residents and business owners residing within the marked red map area to please review and save any footage they have from the afternoon of October 7th and notify the Idaho State Police with any information that may have been captured regarding this individual," ISP said in the release.

ISP says investigators can be reached at (208) 209-8686.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.