Fatal crash in Fairfield results in one death

According to the Washington State Patrol, State Route 27 and 1st Street are now clear after investigating the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Wash — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated the fatal crash off of State Route 27 and 1st Street in the town of Fairfield.

According to Washington State Patrol officials, the roadway was fully blocked for an extended period of time for an investigation. The crash has since been cleared and State Route 27 is now open.

After an investigation, WSP officials reports that two cars crashed on the scene, resulting in one death.

One driver was driving northbound on State Route 27 at a very fast speed. The other driver was turning southbound on State Route 27 off of Main when the speeding car crashed into the other driver's trailer.

The speeding car was totaled and the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other driver is not injured. According to WSP, the driver who died may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The other driver is not injured, and their vehicle has some damage.

This is sadly a fatality collision. Our hearts go out to all affected. — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) October 9, 2022

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.