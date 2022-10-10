Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash

The students were traveling down a highway when a wrong-way driver struck them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning.

The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10, three female GCU students wer e traveling down the I-17 when a wrong-way driver crashed into them. The wrong-way driver then collided with another vehicle traveling northbound.

The three GCU students were traveling in the same car. Two of the young women were pronounced dead at the scene and the third later died from injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver and passenger of the wrong-way car were transported to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. Other drivers traveling on the right-way route who were hit by the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hoffman, 18, was a marketing major. Balberdi and Ogden were pre-med majors.

The families of the victims have been notified.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.