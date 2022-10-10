Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge

Home baker Christina Ramsey will be competing in the Halloween Cookie Challenge in mid-October.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home.

Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.

After her success, she moved to Idaho to be closer to her family. Ramsey bakes for fun, and her creations are a reflection of her personality.

Ramsey will be competing at Halloween Cookie Challenge for a chance to take home $10,000. The baking challenge airs on Oct. 15.

For more information on Ramsey, check her out on Instagram.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.