Idaho father killed in crash on Highway 3 in Kootenai County

A father was killed and his 10-year-old son injured after police say another car crashed into them on Highway 3, just north of Harrison City, Idaho.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 3 that killed one man and injured two others, including a 10-year-old boy.

The crash happened just north of Harrison City on Tuesday, Nov. 22 shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said a Dodge Ram truck was headed northbound on Highway 3 when it crossed the center of the roadway and crashed into a Ford pickup truck that was heading south.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old man from St. Maries died on the scene. His 10-year-old son was also in the truck. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance but police did not give an update on his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was also taken to the hospital.

Police said everyone appeared to have been wearing seatbelts.

