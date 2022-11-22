Police: Spokane North Government Way closes after morning car crash

Spokane Police is at the scene, and as of 8 a.m., the North Government Way is currently closed. Drivers in that area are advised to use alternative routes.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

A car collision is blocking North Government Way in Northwest Spokane.

According to a Twitter post by the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the car crash happened at North Government Way and West Greenwood Road on Tuesday morning.

SPD is at the scene, and as of 8 a.m., the North Government Way is currently closed. Drivers in that area are advised to use alternative routes.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SPD is on scene of a traffic collision at N Government Way & W Greenwood Rd in Northwest Spokane. Government Way is currently closed, please use alternative route. pic.twitter.com/FeJEXSJ3GU — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) November 22, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

