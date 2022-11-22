Two deaths reported in a trailer fire at Bonner County

Police are working to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A trailer fire in Priest River left two people dead on Monday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. on November 20, the Priest River Police Department (PRPD) received a call about a structure fire at West Beardmore Avenue. When police arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The West Pend Oreille Fire Department (WPOFD) and Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) helped put out the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, officers found the remains of two people in the trailer.

The two deaths are now being investigated by Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office will also conduct its investigation on the bodies to identify the victims. Authorities are also working to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

