Crashes pile up in the Inland Northwest as road conditions worsen

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies are reporting numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest as this week's snowy forecast continues to pummel the region.

According to Washington State Police District 4, multiple collisions have been reported on State Route 291, State Route 395, State Route 2 and I-90 in Spokane and Lincoln Counties.

Multiple collisions on SR 291, SR395, SR 2 and I-90 in Spokane and Lincoln Counties. Most are slide-offs. Snow is starting to accumulate in the north and working its way south. Slow down, use patience and increase following distance on your commute or travel. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 23, 2022

In addition, at this time, eastbound I-90 is shutdown from milepost 115. According to WSP District 6, freezing rain is present throughout the area and multiple semi-collisions have been reported.

Eastbound I-90 is shutdown from milepost 115. Chains are required from milepost 70. Freezing rain is present throughout the area. Multiple semi collisions throughout the area. -Trooper Cumaravel — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) November 22, 2022

At this time, drivers are required to use chains on their tires when driving to and from Snoqualmie Pass.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

