House fire in Medical Lake closes lanes of SR 902

Two people were in the house when it caught on fire.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters from the Spokane County Fire Department District #3 are responding to a house fire near Medical Lake Wednesday evening.

The house is located right off the State Route 902.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started and they both escaped. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.

According to SCFD #3, the fire was already in the walls when they arrived. The flames had also already broke out the windows.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources assisted with the grass and brush surrounding the home.

Spokane Fire, DNR and Fire District 3 controlled the fire so it didn't spread to a nearby mobile home or the surrounding property.