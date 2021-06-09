DNR expands fire restrictions in Eastern Washington as dry conditions worsen

Increased fire danger is expanding burn restrictions in Eastern Washington. Here's what you need to know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Resources is expanding burn restrictions beginning on Friday as the state’s landscape dries and wildfire risk increases.

Permit burning is not allowed in the following areas: Highlands, Kaniksu, Methow, Upper Basin and Valley. Campfires are only allowed in approved campgrounds in the following areas: Chelan, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley.

The DNR reports that so far this year 216 fires have been started by unattended debris burn piles.

They say that drought conditions have been driving the skyrocketing number of wildfires this season. So far, there have been 437 fires state wide; that's compared to the 10-year average point of 178 fires at the same time in the year.