A warming center on South Cannon Street is slated to open on Friday, and city leaders say they and the nonprofit are in the final stages of reviewing policies and procedures.

“The City continues to work with Jewels Helping Hands and is in the final stages of policies and procedures review to open the South Cannon Street warming center on Friday, November 22. The warming center will be part of a larger system and will be able to respond immediately when other locations are at capacity for single adults,” said city spokesperson Kristin Davis in a statement to KREM on Thursday.

A city council ordinance passed in October allocated $75,000 for the warming center and outlined necessary improvements to the space. The warming center was officially slated to open on Nov. 8 but city leaders pushed the opening to Nov. 22.

Facility improvements to bring the building up to code include lighting, exit signage and door that will operate properly in the event of an emergency evacuation, Davis said.

After the 2018-2019 winter season, the city evaluated operations and learned about shortfalls that needed to be corrected for future warming centers and shelters, Davis said. The evaluation involved Spokane police and fire, the Spokane Regional Health District, and others associated with warming center operations.

“The requirements are in place for the safety of those experiencing homelessness,” Davis said in a statement.

Davis said the warming center will hold 49 people, including staff and volunteers, when it opens on Friday. Improvements will continue in order to expand into more of the building space, she added.

City staff and contractors are working with Jewels Helping Hands to increase the capacity for adults by mid-December, Davis said. Previous statements from city leaders have said the center will serve up to 120 people once it is fully open.

Jewels Helping Hands was previously asked by the city to vacate the center’s building on Nov. 8 after the city said it received a “serious concern” about one of the nonprofit’s leaders.

KREM later learned that the concern related to a first-degree attempted theft charge against founder Julie Garcia during her time with Spokane in-home care provider Comfort Keepers. The charge was dismissed in 2015 due to Garcia's chronic medical issues.

The nonprofit refused to vacate the building on Friday, Nov. 8 and the City of Spokane backtracked on its demand on Monday.

Other shelters open in Spokane

City spokesperson Marlene Feist told KREM in October that the city is morphing its shelter plan by focusing less on warming centers and more on shelters operated by nonprofits that are funded in part by the city.

Last winter, the city made lease agreements with four warming centers that provided a total of about 200 beds.

Warming centers may not have all of the amenities of a shelter – for example, there may be mats instead of beds. Many warming centers also have limited hours while most shelters are open for most of the day.

"While the South Cannon street warming center will add additional adult capacity, there is still availability for adults in our system and our hope is that people will continue to utilize the shelter system to access safe sleeping space, services to address barriers, and housing-focused case management," Davis said on Thursday.

A full list of services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane is as follows:

Emergency Shelter:

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Hope House for Women – 111 W. 3rd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence (call 509-326-2255)

Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-In Day Centers:

·Women’s Hearth (for women) – 920 W. 2nd Ave

·City Gate – 170 S. Madison St.

·House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

·Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) -1106 W. 2nd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

Open Doors for Families – 2002 E. Mission

