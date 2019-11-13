SPOKANE, Wash — Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that was awarded a $750,000 contract to run the South Cannon Street warming center, said it has fulfilled the requirements from the City of Spokane to open.

According to Jewels Helping Hands spokesperson Tanya Riordan, the nonprofit has completed the requirements placed on them by the City of Spokane to open the warming center after recent concerns into two of the group's leaders. She said the city still needs to complete building improvements before opening.

The City of Spokane has not confirmed if Jewels Helping Hands has met its conditions.

Jewels Helping Hands was asked by the city to vacate the building on Nov. 8 after it received a "serious concern" about one of the nonprofit's leaders. KREM later learned that the concern related to a first-degree attempted theft charge against founder Julie Garcia during her time with Spokane in-home care provider Comfort Keepers. The charge was dismissed in 2015.

The nonprofit refused to vacate the building, and the City of Spokane backtracked on its demand to leave on Monday.

Before the concerns were raised against Garcia, the City of Spokane had required the nonprofit to obtain theft insurance after it was revealed that founder Jason Green previously served 2.5 years in prison for embezzlement when he was a VP of finance at U.S. Foods.

After the concerns were raised about Garcia, city leaders added additional requirements for Jewels Helping Hands to run the warming center, including creating an operations plan and partnering with Homeless Management information System to create a plan to complete data reporting for the city.

Riordan said the nonprofit has fulfilled all the conditions that fall solely to Jewels Helping Hands, but some conditions remain that are the responsibility either the City of Spokane or both of them.

"We are continuing to work with the city on policy and protocols," Riordan said.

She said a city contractor is in the building and that the City of Spokane agreed to their data reporting system on Tuesday. She also said the nonprofit has the required insurance plan.

Riordan didn't give a projected opening date, but Jewels Helping Hands previously said it plans to open by Nov. 22 as originally planned.

"We've made a lot of progress," Riordan said.

