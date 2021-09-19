Gonzaga responds to Tuesday events by improved security measures

After a male entered a Gonzaga class and used profane language, the university is reassessing it's security measures said Gonzaga officials.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University announced new security protocols Friday after a class was disrupted by ‘violent behaviors.

On Tuesday, Sep. 14th, an unarmed adult male from the Spokane community entered a classroom in College Hall on the Gonzaga campus and directed abusive, sexist, and racially charged language toward a professor, who is a woman of color, and her students said Gonzaga officials in a statement sent out to students. The professor was quick to act by shutting the door and locking it. Gonzaga officials said campus security stopped the individual as he walked towards Hemmingson Center, continuing to yell at those around him who were observing the scene unfold.

“In light of the classroom incident that occurred earlier this week, many of you have reached out with direct, honest and very thoughtfully worded concerns and recommendations about building and classroom security,” said Kent Porterfield, Vice Provost for Student Affairs in a statement to students and staff. “We also recognize that the timing and content of our communications has caused confusion and concern, which has adversely impacted your learning and being fully present in your day to day lives.”

Porterfield said in his email to students that campus security will begin an audit to verify that all classroom door locks are in working condition and will replace any that are broken.