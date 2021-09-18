The Bing Crosby House Museum announces reopen

After 18 long, pandemic filled months, the Bing Crosby House Museum reopened Saturday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After an 18-month closure due to the pandemic, the Bing Crosby House Museum announced reopening Saturday.

The Bing Crosby House Museum on Gonzaga University’s campus will reopen Saturday afternoon. The house has remained in its original location for more than a century. Originally built in 1911, the main floor contains a treasure trove of Bing Crosby memorabilia including gold records, trophies, awards, and an Academy Award given for his performance in “Going my Way” (1944).

“Many [people] were coming from a long distance to Spokane and a highlight was to be vising the Crosby House,” said Stephanie Plowman, Gonzaga’s Special Collections librarian and Crosby House curator. “I felt bad that we could not accommodate them. Now, I am very pleased that we are finally able to reopen to the public.”

Plowman said before the closure in March 2020, the museum would receive up to 5,000 visitors a year from across the country. The museum plans to extend hours and dates when the pandemic slows down.