After creperie closure, Fleur de Sel restaurant in Post Falls is closing its doors

Allison and Rob Burnett, the owners of “Embers on the Lake" in Hauser, Idaho, will make the space their new home. Fleur de Sel will close its doors on May 19.

POST FALLS, Idaho — After the closure of Patricia and Laurent Zirotti's creperie in Spokane, the pair is closing the doors of their beloved French restaurant Fleur de Sel in Post Falls.

The Zirottis are originally from France but have called the Inland Northwest home for years. In 2018, Chef Laurent made his Food Network debut on the show "Guy's Grocery Games," where professional chefs competed in challenges to win up to $20,000.

Fleur de Sel Crêperie, which was located near St. John's Cathedral, closed in May 2020 after four-and-a-half years in business. The Zirottis said in a Facebook post that the COVID-19 "crisis forced us into making the difficult choice to close."

Almost one year later, Patricia and Laurent said in a Facebook post that "the time has come" for them to hang up their aprons at Fleur de Sel restaurant after 13 years in business.

“You have allowed us to share our love for our craft and our culture. We hope to have brought you a little bit of adventure during your visits," the post from April 20 reads in part.

Patricia and Laurent said in the post that they will be "forever thankful for our loyal staff" at Fleur de Sel.

"We could not have built what we have without them. They have been the best ambassadors of Fleur de Sel over the years," the post reads. "We are losing employees but gained family members and friends. Closing Fleur de Sel will never take that away from us.”