Spokane Steam Plant closes two weeks after reopening from the first shutdown

Annual holiday events could be in jeopardy, but the historic building is hoping to return once protocols are lifted in December.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restrictions against indoor dining have officially begun Forcing restaurants to decide whether they’ll remain open with takeout or close until protocols are lifted.

Several businesses in Spokane are feeling this overwhelming pressure including the Steam Plant who just reopened earlier this month.

“We were open six days before we heard that we were going to close down again,” explained Kelli Campbell, Steam Plant Director of Sales and Marketing.

A month-long hiatus is now on the schedule just as their restaurant was getting back into the swing of things.

When it comes to the hospitality industry, every business both small and large has faced historic challenges.

The Steam Plant is known for hosting events and their museum-like atmosphere form an ideal location for holiday parties.

What takes place during Christmas this year isn’t quite clear.

The new order is supposed to be lifted on December 14th, but they’ve already seen how this kind of situation can play out.

“We had weddings, anniversary parties that had events here and we had to either move those to 2021 or completely relocate them, so everyone is being affected.”

For a second time this year, employees are left wondering when they can get back to work.

It’s not feasible to retain the entire staff while meals aren’t being served although there isn’t too much worry about the Steam Plant making it through this pandemic.

The same however can’t be said for local businesses across the region.