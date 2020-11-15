Governor Inslee announces closures of indoor dining, other restrictions to curb COVID-19

The governor has announced several statewide restrictions to help curb the spread of coronavirus. These restrictions go into effect on Monday and go until Dec. 14.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new statewide restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, which includes closing indoor service for restaurants and bars and prohibiting indoor social gatherings.

These rules will mostly go into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect until Dec. 14.

The announcement comes following days of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The impacted industries/areas are:

The biggest impact will be the closure of indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Outdoor dining and to-go service is permitted. Outdoor dining must follow the outdoor dining restriction. Table size limited to 5 for outdoor dining. These restaurant restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

In-store retail limited to 25% indoor occupancy and must close any common/congregate non-food-related seating areas. Food court indoor seating is closed.

Indoor social gatherings from people outside your household are prohibited and outdoor social gatherings should be limited to 5 people outside your household.

Fitness facilities and gyms are closed for indoor operations. Outdoor fitness classes may still occur but they are limited by the outdoor gathering restriction listed above.

Wedding and funerals receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people.

All retail activities and business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be performed remotely is allowed. Occupancy in each meeting room is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Movie theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are still permitted and must follow the current drive-in movie theater guidance.

Religious services limited to 25% indoor occupancy no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. No choir, band, or ensemble shall perform during the service.

Museums/Zoos/Aquariums are closed for indoor service.

During an 11 a.m. press conference, Inslee announced $50 million for aid to businesses who have been impacted.

Watch the press conference below or by clicking here.

For the second day in a row Saturday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported a record number of daily cases, with 2,233 new cases in a trend officials describe as alarming.

"This puts us in as dangerous a position as we were in March, when we first stayed home to stay healthy. And it means, unfortunately, the time has come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to preserve the public’s well-being, and to save lives," Inslee said.

The latest update brings the state’s totals to 127,731 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the DOH. Officials also reported that 9,281 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus.

"A pandemic is raging in our state. Left unchecked, it will assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals and morgues; and keep people from obtaining routine but necessary medical treatment for non-COVID conditions. Left unchecked, our economic devastation will be prolonged, and, most importantly, we will see untold deaths. We will not allow this to happen," Inslee said.

At this point, schools that have in-person learning will not be asked to close unless directed by local health authories.

Inslee also issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging anyone entering the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued similar advisories Friday.

The advisories urge the public to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and encourage residents to stay close to home.

The governor and his wife, Trudi, also made a televised address on Thursday pleading with people to reconsider holiday gatherings because of the jump in cases.

"We have to rethink these holidays so that we may be thankful when we don't lose more lives to COVID," Inslee said during the address.

"We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever, but this year, it's just too dangerous to gather together indoors where the virus can spread so easily," he said.

Washington businesses have warned they may not survive another shutdown.

During a briefing on Friday, the Washington Hospitality Association released their latest estimates that show hospitality sales are down 45%.

“When you talk about 35% of restaurants going out of business, each one of those is a story,” said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association.

A statewide stay-at-home order was issued in March because of coronavirus. When businesses shut their doors, the hospitality industry lost 191,000 jobs, according to the association. Anton said as Washington has slowly reopened, 100,000 of those jobs came back.

"If we have to shut down again, that means we're going to lose those 100,000 jobs,” Anton said.