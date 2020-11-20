A passerby stopped to help a Spokane police officer perform CPR on the man, who later died at the hospital from his injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elderly man died on Thursday night after he was struck by a car in North Spokane, police said.

An officer with the Spokane Police Department was patrolling the area of W. Wellesley Avenue and N. Belt Street when he was flagged down by a driver. Police said the driver had struck an elderly man at the intersection.

When the officer checked on the man, he had stopped and breathing and did not have a pulse, police said. The officer immediately began life-saving measures and requested emergency medical response. A passerby also stopped to help the officer perform CPR on the pedestrian.

The man later died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The intersection was closed for about an hour during the investigation. Police said the driver, who stayed on scene, was fully cooperative. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The Spokane Police Department thanked the citizen who stopped to help the officer perform CPR, writing, "People like her, who are willing to help in a time of crisis, truly show the best characteristics of the human race."